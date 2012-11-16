DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations from our app

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

LowFi

LowFi is a 50x70cm five-colour silk-screen print, including fluorescent yellow and silver inks on aluminium sheet

Julien Morel (aka Joolz) is an artistic director, graphic designer and illustrator who lives in the south of France.

Morel specialises in tactile illustration, digital illustration, photographic illustration, typographic works, interactive design and graphic design - and often mixes all of these. He also mixes caffeine, scotch tape, pen, ink, scissors, scanner, Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, "often in the wrong order". He's also a permanent contributor on the blog/magazine Artskills.

Butterflies

The butterflies in this design are beautifully detailed

We're all about the Pointillism just now - just look at our dot art feature from earlier in the week - and here's another great example of the spot-centric skill. These monochromatic butterflies from experimental graphic designer Matt(H)Booth are a beautiful blend of the natural and the digital.

No Dancing

'No Dancing' is one of a four-part montage about the restrictions placed upon dancing in Japan

London-based freelance illustrator Jade They created this illustration as part of a montage about not being allowed to dance in night clubs in Japan. The illustrator, printmaker, and artist, graduated from the University of Westminster and has had designs commissioned for Little White Lies.

Fight Club

Subtly knowing, this piece of movie poster art a minimalist delight

We featured Raid71 (aka Chris Thornley) on Creative Bloq this week, with his fantastic Smiths Penguin book cover designs, and now we have this superb Fight Club movie poster art on our app. Raid71 has clients including Gap, Lynx, ESPN, and the NME.

Day of the Dead

A suitable atmospheric illustration to celebrate Day of the Dead

Alex Gill is a graphic designer and image-maker, based in London, who work mainly on film marketing campaigns but also a range of freelance projects including art direction, design, illustration, and typography.

On his Behance portfolio, he describes a love for "type and image, black and white, strong coffee, music, and nice things made out of wood".

