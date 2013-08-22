Epic office mural depicts underwater wonderland

Husband and wife Dan and Kozue Kitchens are the couple behind Kozyndan, an LA-based artistic team, known for their digitally painted pencil drawings of contemporary urban cityscapes and surreal interior spaces. The duo's latest endeavour is this huge 45-foot underwater-inspired office mural, created for PR company The Audience in LA.

"The owner of the company has been collecting our work for years and loves sea creatures almost as much as us," they explain on Behance. "His direction was basically 'I want a giant octopus!' and we ran with it and just began drawing. And drawing. And drawing. Drawing our love of the sea and the complexity and diversity of life beneath the waves."

This piece is seriously impressive, not only for its scale but for the huge amount of intricate detail. Each time we look at it, we find new weird yet wonderful illustration we missed previously. How the team who work in this now aptly-named 'fish bowl' office get anything done we'll never know!

