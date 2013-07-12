Crazy-coloured promo for top fashion designer

Designer, animator and illustrator Andy Baker recently developed this short film for fashion designer Markus Lupfer, with illustrations by Rose Blake. "Neither of us had made a fashion film before, so we wanted the aesthetic to be as far away from a fashion film as possible,” Baker explains.

Animated by Baker and directed by both, the short is inspired by Saul Steinberg’s paper masks. It features two models - the artist and his muse, wearing Lupfer’s collections - transported from a grey, serious world into one of fun and colour. “It’s how it feels to wear Markus’ clothes,” explains Bake

This article was originally published in Computer Arts issue 214.

