Geometric art gives new twist to 'Paint by Numbers'

If you haven't seen Thomas Pavitte's take on the classic dot-to-dot already, you're missing out. Have a look at our interview with the artist behind the books, which have sold 400,000 copies worldwide.
But now he's turned his attention to a new retro artform: "paint by numbers", with just with a twist or, well, more of a spin...
"The inspiration came from seeing the guidelines of many iconic logos," he explains. "Many of them are constructed through very precise geometry and I noticed consisted mainly of circles."
"I wanted to see if I could take this concept and create more detailed illustrations out of them. I experimented with an illustration of a scene from the movie Bladerunner to see how the idea would work."
His pop-art style colour-by-numbers images came about when his publishers in London were curious to see how the concept would translate into a colouring in book.
"I was skeptical at first because of the complexity of my Bladerunner image," the artist admits. "To create something similar for a colouring in book, I would need to radically simplify things."
Thomas settled on the idea of limiting the illustrations to just having 5 shades or colours, after numerous experiments. "When it came to numbering all the segments that the circles create, I numbered them so that number 1 would be the darkest shade or colour and number 5 would be the lightest."
His process is very manual and similar to how he creates the 1000 dot-to-dot artwork.
"I draw all the circle on top of a reference image one by one. Each drawing consists of approximately 600 to 1000 individual circles," he reveals.
"Personally, I prefer the black and white versions, but if people want to use colour, they are completely free to create their own colour combinations. Colour works best if you order them in tonal order. #1 Should always be the darkest colour and #5 should always be the lightest."
