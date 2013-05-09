Topics

Gods of old get a geometric makeover

By Illustration  

Check out this sublime series of characters, developed by creative agency Hey Studio for the Oh My God show at MITTE Barcelona.

This brilliant new series of geometric dieties comes straight out of Barcelona-based creative agency Hey Studio. They were created for the aptly titled 'Oh My God' show at the Mitte-Barcelona space.

With clean lines, geometric patterns and minimal colour palettes, the modern vector illustrations make us look at these well known characters from a new perspective.

"In ancient Greece they had something better than superheroes," comments the studio. "They had gods – each with their own powers, weaknesses, history and followers. Jupiter and Mars came, Jesus and Mohammed, Buddha and Elvis. 2,500 years later, they return to claim their place and remind us that there is nothing more dangerous than believed immortality."

You can see more images of the exhibition on the Hey Studio website.

