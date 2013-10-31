Classic toons get a creepy graphite makeover

The likes of Homer Simpson and Mickey Mouse get a graphite makeover

We've seen some of our favourite characters get a creative makeover, with the likes of The Simpsons, South Park and Disney staples often providing the influence for many illustrators. However, we've never seen them quite like this - take a look at the Distroy series.

Drawn by French artist PEZ, Distroy sees Homer Simpson, Kenny, Mickey and more get a creepy graphite makeover. The industrial infleunce upon the drawings is undeniable, with many revealing architectural aspects in their faces.

Working as a freelance illustrator since 2006, PEZ has created a number of highly detailed drawings over the years. We absolutely adore his style and can't wait to see his next project.

See more inspiring work over on the PEZ website.

