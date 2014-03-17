Album artwork of the week: Gravity soundtrack by Mondo

Kevin Tong designed this cover art for the Gravity soundtrack

The breathtakingly dramatic and epically immersive music to Oscar-winning Gravity demanded an album cover that would match the movie's own visuals without just looking like a still from the film. So who to ask?

Cult following

Step forward Mondo, which has garnered a cult following for its sought-after tribute posters and original prints (check out the work of Olly Moss and this Game of Thrones artwork and you'll soon get the idea).

Mondo artist Kevin Tong produced the artwork for this soundtrack cover, and it gives a brilliant comic-art twist to the mind-bending, travel-sickness inducing scenes of the movie. Most of all we love the subtle hues of blue fading to black and the intricate attention to detail. If this was a Mondo poster then we're sure it would sell out in minutes; but thankfully everyone will get a chance to enjoy a printed version of this artwork.

You can pre-order the Gravity soundtrack over on the Mondo website.

