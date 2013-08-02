Illustrated series showcases stars and their guitars

Has Federico missed out your favourite rock star guitar?

When you think of your favourite rock star, you might think of that haircut, that song, that music video or that signature dance move. Italian designer Federico Mauro instead likes to focus on those iconic instruments - namely, their trusty guitars.

'Famous guitars' is an illustrative series that celebrates rock stars and their guitars. Mauro is known for his celebrity illustrations, after focusing on their eyewear and shoes in previous outputs. The minimal approach allows the subjects to speak for themselves and make for a brilliant illustrative series.

He's chosen guitars from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and more. Do you recognise the rock star through his guitar? Which guitars should be included? Be sure to let us know!

See more 'Famous Guitars' over on Mauro's website.

[via Design Taxi]

