Intriguing illustrations reveal a world of new words

Velazquez comes up with cute characters for each word

There are plenty of ways to beat that creative block and gather some much-needed inspiration out there. Whilst many creatives focus on one or two projects at a time, illustrator Andrea Velazquez has decided to embark on a daily doodle series to keep her on her toes.

Creating one illustration a day based on Thesaurus.com's 'word of the day', Velazquez has come up with an inspiring way to produce suitably hilarious and adorable drawings on a daily basis.

With words such as 'sectile', 'tittup' and 'hoosgow', Velazquez manages to conjure up cute characters for each meaning. With around three weeks left of the project, we can't wait to see what she comes up with next.

Keep up to date with the daily drawings on Velazquez's tumblr.

