Image of the week: Horny

Horny

To give you an idea of what's on offer, every week we'll be selecting one image we feel deserves as wide an audience as possible. This week it's this illustration by Magdalene Werner, a third year student of Graphic Design for Digital Media at the Glasgow Caledonian University: 'Horny'.

How she made it

"Horny is just one of a few animal-headed people illustrations I'm working on. On the day the piece was born, I thought to myself that I needed to learn more about Adobe Illustrator so I grabbed my tablet and went with it.

"The illustration was created in a rush of creativity, with a little addition of sunstroke caused by overwhelming heat! I have always enjoyed drawing both animals and people and so thought a combination of both, with an addition of vivid colour and unusual shape, would be a great way to create not only an interesting piece, but also something unexpected and wild, which could be used in variety of different mediums.

"Vivid colour palette express the wildness of animals, but it's also a sign of happiness and beauty, used in art, design and photography. There is, also, something wild about humans - what is often shown through nude pictures of women. Through the combination of the two kinds of untamed natures, I hoped to create a picture which is fun and odd, but which also has a hidden meaning."

