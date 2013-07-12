Top illustrators pay tribute to Roald Dahl

A mix of styles makes 'Fantastic Mr. Dahl' an inspiring exhibition

Some of the most inspiring illustrations come from children's books. And when we think of this type of fiction, one name sticks out - the mighty Roald Dahl, whose characters were so vividly brought to life by illustrator Quentin Blake.

Now a group of creatives have come together to celebrate the Dahl stories they grew up with. The 'Fantastic Mr. Dahl' exhibition at Chicago's Galerie F will showcase work from leading illustrators across the world, inspired the likes of James and the Giant Peach and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Every illustrator has produced a beautiful ode to the author, with a mix of styles making for a truly wonderful exhibition. We're especially in awe of Army of Cats' Fantastic Mr. Fox creation (below) with its gorgeous colour scheme and effortless illustration style.

Visit the Fantastic Mr. Dahl Facebook page for more information about the exhibition.

