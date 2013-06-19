3D drawings on flat sheets of paper

Netherlands-based artist Ramon Bruin creates amazing three-dimensional worlds on flat sheets of paper using his natural illustration skills and simple art supplies as props.

A self taught artist, Bruin has developed a whole series of fun anamorphic illusions, which include everything from intricate ships and aeroplanes to portraits and creatures.

Bruin's work is totally mind-boggling. With an obvious understanding of perspective, shadows and the various mediums he works with, his illustrations often leave you in doubt as to whether the props themselves are drawings, as well as the simple feeling of just how on earth he does it. Pure genius.

You can see the full series of Bruin's 3D optical illusions on his website.

