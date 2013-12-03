Topics

Negative space illustrations will make you double-take

Designer Tang Yau Hoong uses negative space to convey important messages through illustration.

Negative space illustrations

Yet another impressive use of negative space

We've seen some incredible examples of negative space over the past few months, with illustrators using the technique to produce extraordinary imagery. Here, Malaysian designer Tang Yau Hoong has created a rather beautiful series of negative space illustrations.

A self taught illustrator born and based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,
the illustrator loves to play with negative space and illusion in his artwork. "My illustrations are mostly conceptual, surreal and minimalist," he confirms.

The series sees negative space used to tell stories or to communicate important messages. We love the use of colour and, of course, the clever illustration placement to portray each image.

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

negative space illustrations

[via Design Taxi]

