Vintage Penguin-style covers for Tarantino movies

With Quentin Tarantino firmly back in the spotlight thanks to the Oscar-winning revenge Western Django Unchained, it's a great time to play around with the genre-splicing director's legacy.
And Sharm Murugiah, a graphic designer living and working in London, has done just that, combining two of our favourite things - classic Penguin book covers and Tarantino films. The director's whole back catologue is covered, from True Romance and Reservoir Dogs right through to Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained. It's just a shame these books are imaginary - we'd love to buy them!
You can see more of Murugiah's movie-related illustrations - including brilliant takes on Saturday Night Fever, The Departed and Metropolis - 0n his website.
