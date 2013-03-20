Vintage Penguin-style covers for Tarantino movies

Topics

From True Romance to Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino's back catalogue gets the classic Penguin book jacket treatment.

Sharm Murugiah's created book cover designs for each of Tarantino's movies

With Quentin Tarantino firmly back in the spotlight thanks to the Oscar-winning revenge Western Django Unchained, it's a great time to play around with the genre-splicing director's legacy.

And Sharm Murugiah, a graphic designer living and working in London, has done just that, combining two of our favourite things - classic Penguin book covers and Tarantino films. The director's whole back catologue is covered, from True Romance and Reservoir Dogs right through to Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained. It's just a shame these books are imaginary - we'd love to buy them!

You can see more of Murugiah's movie-related illustrations - including brilliant takes on Saturday Night Fever, The Departed and Metropolis - 0n his website.

