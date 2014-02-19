Inside Pomme Chan's Bangkok café-showroom

This week we've been telling you about 10 great places for designers to hang out - well here's another one. Thai designer and illustrator Pomme Chan has opened her first-ever café-showroom to the Bangkok public.

Every corner of 'Caffe What If' is covered in Pomme's elegant drawings, from the windows and wallpaper to the tea towels and tableware. "People can enjoy food in the environment we've created, while browsing selected decor items," she says.

As well as Chan's products, handcrafted items from local artists can be found throughout the space.

"It's the feeling of Sunday afternoon, when you just want to be chilled out with your loved ones," she says. "I love sitting on the bar stool and just doing some drawing."

The café is the latest extension to Chan's What If lifestyle brand, which she says stems from her own sense of curiosity.

"I always question myself: what if my illustrations turned into clothes? Or what if my illustrations turned into a scarf or cushion? I aim to have fun with it and always explore something new."

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 223

