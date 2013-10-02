Alice in Wonderland with a South African twist

A new take on an age-old tale

First published in 1865, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland remains one of the world's best loved stories. Following the journey of one girl in a very strange land, author Lewis Carroll's unique characters have provided all sorts of inspiration for creatives and children everywhere.

These retro drawings, created by South African studio MUTI as part of an editorial brief, are a new and refreshing take on the age-old antics of Alice and her pals.

"We were approached by J&L in Slovakia to create an illustration based on a classic fairytale," MUTI explains. "We chose Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and interpreted some of the main characters. The illustrations were published in a book with all proceeds going towards fighting illiteracy in Romania".

See more inspiring work over on the MUTI website.

