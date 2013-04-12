Retro and sci-fi illustrations for your inner geek

These retro inspired illustrations had us at the word 'Nintendo'

Sci-fi and fantasy movies have provided some of the best designs we've ever known - just take a look at our pick of the best designs in sci-fi movies! Here, we channel our inner geek even further by falling in love with the nerdy illustrations of James White.

Taking inspiration from films such as Star Wars and Ghostbusters; consoles such as Nintendo and Gameboy and characters such as R2D2 and Dredd, this is a sci-fi and fantasy design dream. We especially love James' paint-stroke style and strong colour scheme.

The one-man wrecking crew behind the Signalnoise Studio, James has already worked with big names such as Nike, MTV, Wired and Universal Music. It's nice to know that he still has time to indulge in a spot sci-fi illustration.

See more nerdy illustrations over on James White's Behance page.

Seen some nerdy inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!