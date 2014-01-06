Book illustrations reverse author-artist relationship

When a writer pens a short story, their inspiration can come from almost anywhere - however, this book has decided to give these writers a little help. 'You Are The Friction' is a collaborative project between writers and illustrators and the results are nothing short of stunning.

The book sees 12 illustrators provide drawings to 12 writers who create short stories inspired by them. The process is then reversed, as writers send the illustrators a short story to which they have to create an image. Sean Michaels sums up the project beautifully in the book's introduction, "In amassing these pages, artists and writers traded something…

"These aren't just little trifles, confections of character and image and Jennifer Love Hewitt references: they are the remains of partnerships, proofs of puddings, what's left after the intimacy has passed, and you look up from your desk, and the light's not quite as you imagined it."

[via It's Nice That]

