Surreal and sinister tribute to Orwell's 1984

Click the image to see the enlarged illustration

It's always a challenge to create a new take on a well-known tale, but we reckon this illustrated tribute to George Orwell's '1984', created by Creative Bloq favourite Lesley Barnes, pulls it off perfectly.

Focusing around the infamous Big Brother 'eye', the design is surreal and sinister, and instantly captures the essence of the story. The minimal colour scheme and geometric shapes add to the spine-chilling feel, whilst Barnes' signature style can be seen with every stroke.

The illustration, which you can see in more detail by clicking the image above, was created for the third volume of The Graphic Canon, a collection of full-page illustrations, photography, and cutting-edge design bringing to life the literature of the 20th century.

[via bldgwlf]

