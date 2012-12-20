Today's Google doodle tells a Grimm tale

Google has done it once again and crafted an unbelievably creative Google doodle to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the brothers Grimm. Originally published in 1812, the beloved, and sometimes dark stories for children are celebrated in a slideshow of cartoons depicting the tale of Little Red Riding Hood

Telling the tale

Beginning and ending with an adapted Google logo, the story features a series of stunning illustrations. You can discover the 22 slides by clicking back-and-forth as you please, with the illustrated style showcasing the ever-talented work of Google.

The brothers Grimm wrote over 200 stories, which were published between 1812 and 1857. The original tales were illustrated by Philipp Grot Johann, and are often hailed as his finest work.

Like this? Read these!

What's your favourite Google doodle? Let us know in the comments box below!