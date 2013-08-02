Famous landmarks stripped back to the extreme

UK-based creative studio Design by House recently finished this elegant new series of prints, which features a number of famous buildings and design landmarks pared back to their core elements.

The team carefully illustrated iconic architecture, including the Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, London Eye and Sydney Opera House, using a series of shapes and the signature colours of each.

The team comment on their website: "Having become interested in the stories behind some of the world's great landmarks, we began to explore ways of expressing their iconic nature without succumbing to the silhouette. The results of this process lead to the 'Landmarque' print series; using layers of shapes and colour to recreate the familiar forms and evoke a sense of location."

