Click to enlarge

While travelling the web, we came across this infographic from the team at Bannersnack, which defines 11 characteristics of the modern designer, and just had to share it with you.

Communicative, empathetic and objective are among the traits the team believe will enable you to stay ahead of the competition as the design world evolves. So, do you have what it takes to be a modern designer? Have they missed any characteristics? Tell us all in the comments below.

Like this? Try these…