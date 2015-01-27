Are these the key design trends for 2015?

Click the image to see the full size infographic

We're well into 2015 and you're sure to be working away at your first projects of the year. Whilst you're busy creating, you may have noticed the emergence of certain trends and the disappearance of others. Here, the team at Coastal Creative have produced an infographic with what they think will be the big design trends this year.

There's no denying that 2014 was the year of flat design; both web and graphic design got to grips with the method and many of you had differing opinions on the aesthetic. So what will 2015 bring? The infographic dives into rich content and semi-flat design whilst also making some bold claims for the months ahead.

Magical realism and cinemagraphs are at the top of their list, with better typography and background videos also making an appearance. Take a look at the infographic yourself and see if you agree with their design trend predictions.

