Illustrated chart showcases the history of the bicycle

Some of the best infographics have come from PopChartLab. Creating charts for everything from superheroes to games controllers, they showcase some of the most complicated information in a beautiful and effective impressive manner.

With over 75 intricately detailed illustrations they've traced the evolutionary tree of the bicycle from 1780 to the present day. From the early high-wheel 'boneshakers' of the Victorian Era to the first racing bikes, and through to the more recent evolution of mountain bikes and BMX rides, there's plenty to feast your eyes upon.

PopChartLab have once again proven their skill when it comes to infographics. The poster is signed by the artists and pressed on an offset lithographic press with vegetable-based inks in Flatlands, Brooklyn. They're limited to 500, so be quick if you want one!

