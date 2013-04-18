Infographic tracks the evolution of games controllers

Click on the image to see the full-sized infographic

Take a look at the infographic above and tell us you haven't spent hours, even days of your life thumbing several of the controllers you see! The wonderful people at Pop Chart Lab have created this infographic detailing the complete family tree of video game control schemes, including handhelds, joysticks, paddles, gamepads, rifles, steering wheels, and even a glove.

The chart, which is available as a 27x39in print, shows how gaming input has evolved from simple knobs to directional pads to touch screens over seven decades of gaming.

You can pre-order the print now from Pop Chart Lab's website, with deliveries beginning tomorrow, April 18.

Like this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

Great examples of doodle art

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Seen an inspiring infographic? Let us know in the comments box below!