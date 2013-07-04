Infographic shows which brands rule America

Click on the image to see the full size infographic

As we celebrate the 4th of July, we're reminded of America's huge impact on the global world of branding, especially as far as logo design goes. This infographic showcases some of the biggest brands and the states that best represent them.

The infographic was created by graphic designer Steve Lovelace, who explains: "Major corporations are not evenly distributed across the country. Some states simply do not host many big corporations whilst others host so many that choosing one was difficult. In these cases, I went with the company that I though best represented the state, rather than the biggest or most notorious".

See more work of Lovelace's inspiring work over on his website.

Do you think Lovelace has picked the right brand for the right state? Let us know in the comments box below!