Infographic charts BBC's "first digital music festival"

Click the image to see the full size infographic

This years Glastonbury festival not only saw the UK based music celebration host the likes of The Rolling Stones and Public Enemy, it also marked the 'first truly digital festival from the BBC'.

Bringing audiences the most comprehensive digital coverage ever - streaming more than 250 hours of live coverage and over 120 live performances - the BBC saw record-breaking numbers tuning in to see the festival highlights. This year also saw the festival at its most social yet - gaining huge reactions across social media from both audiences and artists alike.

Conceived as part of a self-initiated brief to mark the end of the first truly digital festival from the BBC, Fiasco Design created an infographic that illustrated how audiences from beyond the festival walls had engaged with Glastonbury Festival across digital platforms on TV, desktop and mobile devices.

