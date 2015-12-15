7 rising logo design trends for 2016

Will these predictions come true next year?

When it comes to creating brand identities, any designer worth their salt will tell you that there isn't one single recipe on how to design the perfect logo. As well as being influenced by a company's message and products, logos also have to factor in trends that develop year-to-year.

This year has already seen some big companies redesign their logos, but what does 2016 have in store? This useful infographic from Think Design studies growing trends to help graphic designers stay ahead of the game and create distinctive visuals in the year to come.

[Via Design Taxi]

