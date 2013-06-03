Intricate infographic makes sense of the Stephen King universe

Gillian James is, by her own admission, an "artist, lazy crafter, flow chart creator and enthusiast, book nerd and movie geek". Her latest creation stems from a love of horror author Stephen King, whose books she first encountered at just 10 years old.

In homage to the writer, James created this intricate flowchart showing the connections between King characters among his many novels. The illustration includes some of his most famous titles, including The Shining, Misery and Salem's Lot.

While at first glance the number of lines might make you feel a little dizzy, it works wonderfully in conveying the criss-crossing connections between King's novels. We can't even begin to imagine how much time it took to draw, let alone researching all the small details.

For example, did you know that the car used to give Henry Bowers a lift in IT was a 1958 Red Plymouth Fury, which is the same as Christine, the vintage automobile possessed by supernatural forces. No? Neither did we. Very cool.

You can buy prints of the Stephen King Universe flowchart here.

