Topics

Tongue-in-cheek infographic examines the life of a designer

By  

Does this humorous infographic from iStockphoto contain any home truths for you?

Click on the image to see the full version

Click on the image to see the full version

What's it really like being a designer? Stock photo agency iStockphoto reckon they have the answer in this tongue-in-cheek infographic (click the image above to see the full version).

Filled with 'facts' like "Goldfish officially have longer attention spans than designers", the emphasis is clearly on humour, but some of the obversations definitely hit home, such as the idea that "you've trained your brain to think rectangular".

You can see the original infographic, which links through to the relevant iStockphoto image gallery, here.

Liked this? Read these!

Have you seen an inspiring infographic lately? Tell us about it in the comments below!

See more articles

Topics

Infographic

Related articles