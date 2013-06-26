Tongue-in-cheek infographic examines the life of a designer

Click on the image to see the full version

What's it really like being a designer? Stock photo agency iStockphoto reckon they have the answer in this tongue-in-cheek infographic (click the image above to see the full version).

Filled with 'facts' like "Goldfish officially have longer attention spans than designers", the emphasis is clearly on humour, but some of the obversations definitely hit home, such as the idea that "you've trained your brain to think rectangular".

You can see the original infographic, which links through to the relevant iStockphoto image gallery, here.

Liked this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you seen an inspiring infographic lately? Tell us about it in the comments below!