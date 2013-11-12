Here's what happens when you don't get enough sleep

Click the image to see the enlarged infographic

Long hours at the office to meet those deadlines. Working into the early hours to get that freelance done. A couple of late nights at the pub. Sooner or later it all starts to take its toll, and it's no secret that the life of a busy designer, however much you incorporate biophilic design into your studio, is not always condusive to getting a decent night's kip.

But what actually happens when we don't get the recommended dose of winks? Designer Alyssa Recht has created this infographic for ELLE magazine that outlines what happens to your body when it is deprived of sleep from the effects of caffeine to the state of our skin.

The results - as we're sure you've guessed - are less than surprising. Not enough sleep affects your metabolism, appearance of your skin, and can even lead to disorders such as depression or anxiety. We strongly suggest a few early nights!

[via Design Taxi]

Do you think you get enough sleep? Let us know in the comments box below!