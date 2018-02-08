7 motion graphic design trends to look out for

Motion graphics are becoming an increasingly popular way to communicate ideas easily and stylishly. They're the perfect way to engage a reader's attention, plus they offer plenty of creative opportunities for animators to explore and take advantage of.

These opportunities are explored in the latest trends video courtesy of StudioBinder. Previously, the maker of video, photo, TV and film production management software has shown us the typographic trends for motion graphics that are set to make waves in 2018, and now it's back with this look at some of the most eye-catching examples of motion graphics.

By sifting through the best examples of innovative motion graphics from 2017, StudioBinder is able to give us a good indicator of what's going to take off over the coming months.

These trends include blending 2D and 3D elements, transitions that appear seamless, and a nod to the past with the help of retro inspiration. Each of these trends have their own unique purpose when it comes to getting a message across with motion graphics. Watch them in action by checking out the video below.

While we were watching this video we couldn't help but notice that some of these trends have already appeared in other areas of design, in particular the typography trends for 2018 that we covered at the start of the year. It seems that retro influences and a saturated colour palette are the aesthetics to pursue in 2018 if you want to stay cutting edge.

If this video has whetted your appetite for more motion graphics inspiration, be sure to head over to the StudioBinder blog, where the company gives some insights into the benefits of each trend. Here you'll also find some useful links to other motion graphics sites that will help you to stay abreast of the latest developments in the field.

