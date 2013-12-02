All 50 US states depicted in Lego

Florida

Jeff Friesen's photography has gathered worldwide recognition for a uniquely diverse collection of work. The Nova Scotia based creative has won a whole host of awards and has been exhibited across the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. Here, he showcases the kind of thing that gets him noticed.

'50 States of Lego' showcases all 50 states in America - depicted by a whole host of Lego characters and scenarios. Every picture was taken as is, with little to no photo-editing work done in post production. Friesen wanted the project to be a creative and fun way in which to learn about the states of America.

Having visited most of the states, Friesen created these scenes with a degree of personal knowledge of what goes on behind the state lines but do you think he got the states right? Here's a selection of our favourites...

Alabama

Alaska

California

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Mississippi

New Jersey

Utah

[via PSFK]

