Bjork and David Attenborough's nature-inspired designs

Icelandic pop star Bjork is widely regarded as one of the most inventive and original artists in the music industry. Constantly evolving and experimenting, she's proved an inspiration to creatives of all disciplines. So when she teamed up with wildlife documentary maker David Attenborough to create an album and tour inspired by nature, it was clear the outcome would be nothing short of spectacular.

With each song on her Biophilia album inspired by a different aspect of the natural world, Bjork enlisted to help of some of the top people in the industry to help her build custom instruments and a range of nature inspired apps, created in collaboration Snibbe Studio.

Now being used within Iceland's music education curriculum, the apps have been released on the iOS and Android platforms. One for each song on her Biophilia album, they include mini-games, interactive art and music creation tools.

A truly inspirational project from a truly inspirational artist. Learn more about it over on 4OD.

Words: Sammy Maine

