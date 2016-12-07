Topics

Follow the footsteps of Fantastic Beasts with these charming illustrated posters

By  

Take a trip to the wizarding world with this series of illustrated posters inspired by Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

As any fan of the Harry Potter series knows, there's more to the world around you than meets the eye. From secret train stations to hidden alleyways filled with magical goods, the wizarding world is packed with treasures waiting to be discovered. And thanks to the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, we now know there are magical critters roaming among us.

To tie into the release of the latest wizarding film from the pen of J. K. Rowling, Skyes Cottages has teamed up with NeoMam Studios to create this series of beautifully illustrated travel posters. Inspired by vintage posters of mythical creatures such as the Loch Ness monster, these illustrations depict some of the main critters from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

As well as the cute Niffler and the impressive Thunderbird, there are also creatures from the Harry Potter series, such as Merepeople and Giants. "Once the posters were ready, we shared them on Reddit with the r/harrypotter/ community," says Gisele Navarro from NeoMam Studios. "They were super excited and even mentioned other creatures they'd like to see. They also mentioned they would love to hang the posters on their walls and that's why we created print-ready downloadable versions."

Browse the full range of posters below, and download print-ready versions from the Sykes Cottages blog.

Image 1 of 7

These huge Welsh dragons live in mountains and feed on small mammals

These huge Welsh dragons live in mountains and feed on small mammals
Image 2 of 7

The Thunderbird can create a storm with a flap of its wings

The Thunderbird can create a storm with a flap of its wings
Image 3 of 7

These underwater inhabitants have strong warlike tendencies

These underwater inhabitants have strong warlike tendencies
Image 4 of 7

These towering giants are right at home in the European peaks

These towering giants are right at home in the European peaks
Image 5 of 7

The peaceful Demiguise can turn invisible if it feels threatened

The peaceful Demiguise can turn invisible if it feels threatened
Image 6 of 7

These naturally camouflaged creatures are intensely shy

These naturally camouflaged creatures are intensely shy
Image 7 of 7

This cute critter lives underground and is fond of anything shiny

This cute critter lives underground and is fond of anything shiny

Related articles

See more articles

Related articles