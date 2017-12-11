8 useful Christmas card templates

It's time to design your festive products, and a greeting card template can help you initiate the creative process nicely.

Christmas and greeting cards are passed around during the holiday season in their hundreds and thousands. While many will opt for the standard and often boring array of offerings in the shops, we've compiled a list of inspirational greeting card templates to make yours a little more individual.

We love to spoil you with free resources – check out our encyclopedia of free fonts for designers, these 15 free resume templates and our run down of the 32 best free WordPress themes for a start – so add a spark of creativity to your cards this season, with these free festive greeting card templates.

A cosy colour scheme and modern style that will suit all tastes

Free

This vector template looks a bit like a Christmas jumper and can be used as a background or to decorate an email, webpage or printed material. It comes as an Illustrator file and also as an SVG, so will come in useful for many of your wintry designs.

Ding-a-ling! There's nothing like a mysterious reindeer vibe to add a little gravitas to your Christmas cards

Free

Handsome Mr Reindeer with his festive bell is well-drawn and will add a cute yet noble presence to your Christmas designs. He comes in AI, EPS, PDF and JPG formats so he'll fit in anywhere.

This template's easy to edit in Illustrator if it doesn't have enough balls for you

Free

This festive design from Vecteezy is described as a Christmas background with balls, and who are we to disagree? It would make a perfect Christmas card design and it's supplied as an .AI file, so you can open it up in Illustrator and tweak it to your own taste.

These cold, bold vectors would look great as a card

Free

Another vector design suitable for fiddling with in Illustrator, this Christmas card design by VectorLady has a lovely festive layout complete with Santa and his reindeer, plus plenty of snowflakes and Christmas trees, all framed by an intricate swirling surround.

Catch the eye of your loved ones with this greeting card template

Free

This free greeting card template is perfect for any creative who needs that little extra help when it comes to designing the perfect offering. Coming with bold colours and cute icons, this greeting card template will certainly catch the eye of your loved ones. Plus, it comes ready to use with Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Microsoft Word, Publisher, Apple Pages, QuarkXPress or CorelDraw. Phew.

Put your own personal touch on this retro style template

Free

This retro styled greeting card template is perfect for those of you that love experimenting in Adobe Illustrator. To alter the image, just download the vector and get playing in the software to put your own personal touch on your greeting card.

It's going to be a blue Christmas with this greeting card template

Free

This greeting card template allows for a little more creativity with a simple blue background and a few adorable snowflakes thrown in for good measure. Pop it into Adobe Illustrator and put your own creative flair on the design for a very blue Christmas indeed.

Give yourself a burst of creative inspiration with this red rays template

Free

Burst onto your loved ones' mantel pieces with this red ray vector greeting card template. It allows you to customise it just enough to put your own spin on it, while still keeping it super festive. We love the use of negative space with the snowflakes.

Related articles: