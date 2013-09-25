House's negative space showcased in flip book

This is one of our favourite examples of negative space

We're keen admirers of the art of negative space. Put simply, negative space is the space that surrounds an object in a image. Just as important as that object itself, it helps to define the boundaries of positive space and brings balance to a composition.

Here, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson has taken negative space to a 3D level and quickly impressed us with this incredible 908-page book entitled 'Your House'. Showcasing the negative space formed by his home, every structural detail of the house from the roof, windows, and even a basement crawlspace are laser-cut into thick paper.

The book itself was designed by Michael Heimann and Claudia Baulesch, piecing together Eliasson's incredible attention to detail.

[via This is Colossal]

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen an inspiring use of negative space? Let us know in the comments box below!