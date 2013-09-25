House's negative space showcased in flip book

We're keen admirers of the art of negative space. Put simply, negative space is the space that surrounds an object in a image. Just as important as that object itself, it helps to define the boundaries of positive space and brings balance to a composition.
Here, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson has taken negative space to a 3D level and quickly impressed us with this incredible 908-page book entitled 'Your House'. Showcasing the negative space formed by his home, every structural detail of the house from the roof, windows, and even a basement crawlspace are laser-cut into thick paper.
The book itself was designed by Michael Heimann and Claudia Baulesch, piecing together Eliasson's incredible attention to detail.
[via This is Colossal]
