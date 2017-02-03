Iconic logos get an emoji makeover

While a lot of people use Instagram to post artfully filtered images of their holiday snaps, it's also a good place to find new art and unusual design work. Take logoji_, for example, an account that's giving famous logo designs an emoji makeover.
With their bold shapes and crisp design work, emojis have become the go-to symbol for quick-fire communication. Thanks to these vibrant icons it's easier to communicate feelings that are too difficult or long-winded to put into words, especially if you're working within a character limit.
Keeping this in mind, the blending of logos and emoji is a logical one. After all, one of the main purposes of a logo is to communicate a recognisable identity as fast as possible. See how logoji_ pulls off their emoji-themed logo redesign in the gallery below.
With new emoji logos uploaded regularly, be sure to bookmark logoji_ for new designs.
Related articles: