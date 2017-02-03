Topics

Iconic logos get an emoji makeover

By Graphic design  

Logos and emojis. What more could you possibly want?

While a lot of people use Instagram to post artfully filtered images of their holiday snaps, it's also a good place to find new art and unusual design work. Take logoji_, for example, an account that's giving famous logo designs an emoji makeover.

With their bold shapes and crisp design work, emojis have become the go-to symbol for quick-fire communication. Thanks to these vibrant icons it's easier to communicate feelings that are too difficult or long-winded to put into words, especially if you're working within a character limit.

Keeping this in mind, the blending of logos and emoji is a logical one. After all, one of the main purposes of a logo is to communicate a recognisable identity as fast as possible. See how logoji_ pulls off their emoji-themed logo redesign in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6

Some of the emoji are easy to spot...

Some of the emoji are easy to spot...
Image 2 of 6

...while some designs are more subtle than others

...while some designs are more subtle than others
Image 3 of 6

You have to look closely to spot the bow emoji

You have to look closely to spot the bow emoji
Image 4 of 6

Should Taco Bell have used this instead of their new logo design?

Should Taco Bell have used this instead of their new logo design?
Image 5 of 6

This logo's in it to win it

This logo's in it to win it
Image 6 of 6

The muscle arm emoji is perfectly suited to the Mr Muscle brand

The muscle arm emoji is perfectly suited to the Mr Muscle brand

With new emoji logos uploaded regularly, be sure to bookmark logoji_ for new designs.

Related articles:

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles