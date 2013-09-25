Motion graphics show the incredible beauty of ink

It's safe to say that ink is a staple substance in any designer's drawer. From stunning examples of ink drawings to ink-drawn animation, the age-old liquid has created a number of inspiring works from all walks of design. This video from Ruslan Khasanov is no different and proves just how beautiful ink can be.

Using blue, yellow, magenta and white ink, Khasanov then combines it with oil and soap to produces a series of breathtaking shots. Known for his liquid typography creations, this is a step further for Khasanov who became inspired for the project from cooking oil and soy sauce.

The motion graphics showcase the intense colour created from the ink, oil and soap mixture - creating beads of bold spots and splashes. An absolutely mesmerising watch from start to finish.

See more examples of inspiring work on Ruslan Khasanov's website.

What do you think of this use of ink? Let us know in the comments box below!