Monopoly board goes 3D

Every aspect of the game has been designed to fit the New York City theme

Monopoly is one of the world's best loved board games. Throughout the decades, families and friends have gathered around tables to compete for the winning spot. Which makes the original design is a feat in product creativity - lasting for decade upon decade.

Although the original design still remains a firm favourite, it's also great at reinventing itself, with different versions for different cities around the world and even variations like Star Wars Monopoly. Now this design, focused around New York City, features a cool 3D pop-up effect.

Designed by pop artist and NYC resident Charles Fazzino, every element - from the currency to the game pieces - has been specially designed to fit the Big Apple theme. There's a special limited edition run of 2,000, which is available to pre-order.

[via Design Taxi]

Which limited edition has been your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!