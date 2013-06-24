Must-see art GIFs stir the imagination

Bold, brash colours and a black outline makes these GIFs stand out

Channelling the best of comic art, these weird and wonderful GIFs from London-based illustrator and animator Edward Carvalho-Monaghan have us hooked.

Featuring an array of bizarre creatures, monsters and shapes, each GIF uses bold, brash colours and a thick black outline that make an instant impact and demands the viewer's attention.

While we're not sure what some of them are supposed to represent, that doesn't stop them from being downright cool, and a great source of inspiration. Check them out and let your own imagination run wild!

See more weird and wonderful GIFs on Edward's website.

