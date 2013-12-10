New web app lets you test thousands of web fonts for free

Test thousands of fonts before you buy for your website designs

There are plenty of free fonts on offer across the internet, which means you can often experiment with a wide array of choices for your next design project. However, if you want to dig a little deeper and purchase your fonts, it can be a daunting task to part with your cash if the font isn't quite right.

And that's where Webfonter comes in. Created by FontShop, Webfonter is a website where you can test out the thousands of web fonts from FontShop's selection on existing websites, free of charge. Making web design easier than ever, it allows you to 'try before you buy' by previewing actual typefaces in any existing site.

You can use Webfonter as a Chrome extension, browser bookmarklet or by heading on over to the website. There's thousands of fonts on offer, so get testing!

For more information head on over to the Webfonter website.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Will you be using Webfonter? Let us know in the comments box below!