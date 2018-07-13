Why art and blockchain are a match made in heaven

We know two things about blockchain: it's changing the world and a lot of people don't know what it is. Put simply, blockchain is a type of digital ledger that monitors the ebb and flow of assets among a network of users. And in the infographic below, you get to see how blockchain is revolutionising the world of art.

Created by CoinCentral, this infographic leads you through the basics of blockchain before going on to explore its artistic applications. Art and blockchain may sound like unlikely bedfellows, but when you consider the ever-increasing prevalence and exchange of digital art, their links start to become apparent.

So whether you're an artist trading online, a collector hoping to legitimise your collection, or simply a tech fan eager to see innovative applications of blockchain, this infographic is right up your street. And if you're still baffled by blockchain, we've got a jargon-free guide to tell you exactly what the hell it is.

Click the image to see the full size infographic

