The iPad Air is at its lowest price ever!

We recently found a special iPad Air (2020) deal in the UK that sliced £150 off the price of the wi-fi and cellular version of the tablet. And now we can report that the same deal is back - but now with £160 off, down from £709 to £549 over at Amazon.

It's important to clarify that this the wi-fi and cellular model of the iPad Air (2020), so you can have access to the internet wherever you are. And to put how good this deal is into context, the best deal we can find on the wi-fi only iPad Air (2020) is currently down from £579 to £549, also at Amazon. That means you're getting cellular capabilities for no extra cost with our top deal.

We think it's one of the best tablets out there, which is why we gave it five stars in our iPad Air (2020) review. We love that it has top-end features and power to satisfy many a creative, whilst not having the hefty price tag of the iPad Pro.

In the US, the picture is a little less rosy - retailers like Amazon are currently out of stock, so the best we can find is the asking price, but we've put that below too.

iPad Air (2020): £709 £549 at Amazon

Save £160: In the UK, Amazon is currently the go to place for the best prices on the 2020 iPad Air. Right now you can save a very decent 23% on it, getting the newest iPad Air with wi-fi and cellular, and A14 Bionic chip.



iPad Air (2021): $599 at Amazon

There are currently no deals on the iPad Air in the US, and low stock all around. So here's the best we can find - the 4th Gen iPad Air, with 64GB and wi-fi only for $599. It's 10.9-inch of beautiful, powerful tablet.



