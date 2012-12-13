Fold the front page! iPad papercraft app Foldify out now

Now you can draw, create, print, and fold cute 3D figures on your iPad using new app Foldify. The app has been developed by Polish software designers Pixle, who have included loads of free content so you can create cool papercraft figures with precious little artistic skill required.

You can print your characters wirelessly using Airprint, and share your creations with other users. The app also offers a real-time 3D preview mode so you can ensure your little character is spot-on before printing. The app launched on the Apple App Store today, with a launch price of $1.99 (£1.69).

The app has been getting rave reviews on Twitter - here's a selection of comments!

Now excuse us while we spend the rest of the day creating mini-me versions of Creative Bloq staff ...

