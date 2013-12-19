1980s movies plagiarize 12 famous logos

Have the right logos been teamed with the right movies?

Logo design is the most important part of a new brand, with some of the most iconic proving their worth - making it into the list of the best logo designs ever. Many of the best logo designs of 2013 have been redesigns, as company's try to modernise their brand without losing their original

However, we often need to forget their importance and just have a little fun and that's exactly what Italian art director Nicola Bolfelli has done. Creating the ultimate mash-up, Bolfelli has teamed cult '80s movies such as Gremlins, The Goonies, and The Breakfast Club with some of the world's most recognisable logo designs.

Whether Bolfelli has reimagined the logos with the right film is another argument but we love the playful and colourful execution. Some of these companies even have more in common with the movie than we may have previously thought!

[via Design Taxi]

What do you make of these logo mash-ups? Let us know in the comments box below!