The 10 best animal-based logos of all time

Depending on the brief, when you're asked to create a new logo design, you may be wanting to generate an emotional response in the viewer. Well, there's nothing we're more hard-wired to respond to than animals - whether that response is flight, fight or just 'aww, how cute'. Perhaps that explains the longstanding use of animals in top brands' logos. Here we've gathered together 10 of the best animal-based logos to inspire your own creations...

01. Lacoste

Founded in 1933 in France, Lacoste is one of the most highly recognisable clothing brands in the world. Its logo design is believed to have been inspired by an incident in which founder Rene Lacoste saw, and was drawn to, the dead skin of an alligator on somebody's suitcase on the streets of Boston. This fearsome creature continues to brand the famous tennis shirts the world over.

02. Jaguar

Created in 1935, motor manufacturer Jaguar's logo is a perfect example of how the characteristics and qualities of an animal are used to communicate brand values. The leaping jaguar in this design conveys grace, speed and power in an economical and effective way.

03. Puma

Similar to the Jaguar logo, international sportswear brand Puma uses the boundless energy and enthusiasm of its namesake animal to suggest that its products can imbue similar qualities in the wearer. The company was originally called Ruda, after founder Rudolf Dassler, but changed its name soon after to Puma.

04. Chicago Bulls

This logo for American basketball team the Chicago Bulls is one of the most highly recognisable sports brands in the world. Created by graphic designer Theodore W Drake, the logo design is a perfect representation of the drive, determination and courage of a bull, while the use of sharply contrasting colours also adds to the symbolism.

05. WWF

The WWF is the world's largest international environmental organization, working across 90 countries to assure the ecological and environmental wellbeing of Mother Nature. The use of a panda, one of the world's most endangered mammals, reminds us of the fragility of the natural world and our responsibility to be good stewards.

06. Black Panthers

Logos are not always just about money-making. Born at the time of the civil rights movement in American, the Black Panther party made the eponymous feline a powerful symbol of its organised resistance to white opression.

07. Swarovski

The swan has long been associated with royalty, and the Austrian crystal maker's logo makes great use of the bird to convey a sense of sophistication, elegance and class.

08. Penguin

Penguin Books have for decades brought high quality books with high end designs to market at an affordable price. The cheerful and friendly bird that representats them has been loved by successful generations of readers, young and old.

09. NBC

The national broadcasting company has been around since 1920. But it wasn't until the late '50s - as the era of colour TV began - that designer John J Graham introduced the peacock-based design by which the broadcaster is known around the world today. One of the more subtle uses of animals in this list, but no less effective.

10. Camel

Cigarette branding may be on their way out, as more and more countries force manufacturers to produce plain packaging. But while the world may become healthier as a result, a part of us will miss iconic branding such as this famous logo, centred around a serene and majestic dromedary.

Words: Meryem Meg

Meryem Meg is a Leeds-based graphic designer and illustrator whose inspiration lies in melodic word play and typographic experimentation. Follow her on Twitter at @meryemmeg.

