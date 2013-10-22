Topics

Apple logo gets a new treatment for today's big iPad event

By  

Apple pulls the wraps off a new poster to front today's event, which is believed to contain several big announcements - including new iPads and Macs.

new apple logo

Apple's new logo for their latest launch event

Today is a big day for Apple enthusiasts. In the next few hours, the technology giants will be announcing a whole host of new products just in time for the Christmas shopping period. There are rumoured to be two new iPads announced, including a new Retina-screened iPad mini so the best iPad apps can be used in HD, and perhaps the mooted iPad 5's increased spec can win over creatives who doubt that it is a true designer's tool for using iPad drawing apps.

With every new announcement, Apple have a tendancy to reinvent their logo with an array of colours, executions and displays. Here, they've placed the iconic logo onto a background of brightly coloured leaves - producing one of their most eye-catching offerings yet.

The Cupertino company's previous event logo also utilised colours, and this turned out to be a less-than-subtle clue to the multi-coloured, plastic-shelled iPhone 5c which was announced in September. Could this similarly rainbow-hued backdrop mean multi-coloured iPads? We shall find out in just a few hours!

new apple logo

new apple logo

new apple logo

new apple logo

new apple logo

new apple logo

Read all about the launch over on the Apple website.

Like this? Read these!

What do you make of the new look Apple logo? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more articles

Related articles