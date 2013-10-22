Apple logo gets a new treatment for today's big iPad event

Apple's new logo for their latest launch event

Today is a big day for Apple enthusiasts. In the next few hours, the technology giants will be announcing a whole host of new products just in time for the Christmas shopping period. There are rumoured to be two new iPads announced, including a new Retina-screened iPad mini so the best iPad apps can be used in HD, and perhaps the mooted iPad 5's increased spec can win over creatives who doubt that it is a true designer's tool for using iPad drawing apps.

With every new announcement, Apple have a tendancy to reinvent their logo with an array of colours, executions and displays. Here, they've placed the iconic logo onto a background of brightly coloured leaves - producing one of their most eye-catching offerings yet.

The Cupertino company's previous event logo also utilised colours, and this turned out to be a less-than-subtle clue to the multi-coloured, plastic-shelled iPhone 5c which was announced in September. Could this similarly rainbow-hued backdrop mean multi-coloured iPads? We shall find out in just a few hours!

Read all about the launch over on the Apple website.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you make of the new look Apple logo? Let us know in the comments box below!