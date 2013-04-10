Behind the scenes: how a Disney logo is created

Michael Doret's 8-bit logo has become iconic in a very short space of time

From a design perspective, Disney's logos are almost as iconic as their movies. Graphic designer Michael Doret has worked on many a motion picture and here, we take a trip behind-the-scenes to gauge his process for creating his recent 'Wreck-it Ralph' logo.

The process of developing the title treatment extended over several months, with Michael keen for the logo to be as playful and reminiscent of classic arcade logos of the '70s. Some of the letterforms used were reminiscent of the shapes in the character and it was then that he came up with the idea of an 8-bit logo surrounding an 8-bit face.

Toning down the 'angry' Ralph face and incorporating the Disney logo into the finished piece, Michael then had to create a border. Working through a number of badges, it was eliminated completely for simplicity. All this hard work resulted in another impeccable Disney logo that is able to sit alongside some of their best.

See more of Michael's logo work over on his Behance page.

Which Disney logo is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!