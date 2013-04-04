Commonwealth Games 2018 logo unveiled

The next-but-one Commonwealth Games will begin in exactly five years' time

The Gold Coast 2o18 Commonwealth Games Corporation today revealed the logo design for the 21st Commonwealth Games, shown above. The design was unveiled in a ceremony in Queensland, Australia, exactly five years before the opening of the event.

The logo is already being used on promotional merchandise, the sale of which will go towards sending Australian athletes to the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and on the event's website. But it will be a few years until we see the games mascots, officials added.

The design's colours of gold, green and blue have been used to symbolise the Gold Coast's beaches, water and hinterland.

The colours used represent the Gold Coast's beaches, water and hinterland

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments below!